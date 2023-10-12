Live broadcast | Supo: Russia is ready to take action against Finland – HS follows the press conference

Chief of the Protection Police Antti Pelttari and special investigator Suvi Alvari will speak at the press conference.

Finland and Russia’s relations have weakened significantly, according to the protection police. Supo estimates that Russia is ready to take action against Finland if it deems it necessary. However, according to its assessment, NATO membership provides protection against the most violent forms of influence.

In recent days, it has been suspected that Russia was behind the gas pipeline leak in the Gulf of Finland and the damage to the communication cable.

Supo now estimates that the threat of intelligence and influence targeting critical infrastructure has increased.

“Finland’s accession to NATO, the continuation of the war in Ukraine, the deepening confrontation between Western countries and Russia, and increasing sanctions may intensify Russia’s countermeasures against Finland,” says the head of the security police, Antti Pelttari, in a press release.

The National Security Police published its national security review on Thursday. The publication date of the national security review had already been decided before the possible sabotage of the gas pipeline between Finland and Estonia.

The head of the protection police will speak at the press conference Antti Pelttari and special researcher Suvi Alvari.

Finland NATO membership has increased the threshold for hostile influence on Finland, writes the National Security Police (Supo) in 2023 in its national security review. Supo’s assessment will be revealed in the section of the review dealing with critical infrastructure.

Even a year ago before NATO membership was realized the protection police assessesthat the threat to energy production and other critical infrastructure has increased in Finland.

Finland’s NATO membership process thus increased the threat of hostile influence, but the realized membership increased the perpetrator’s threshold to engage in hostile acts. This can be concluded from Supo’s 2022 and 2023 safety reviews.

The protection police is Finland’s civilian intelligence agency, which no longer conducts preliminary investigations of crimes itself. Supo’s mission is to prevent the most serious threats to national security in advance and gather information for the top policy makers.

Year in its 2022 safety review, which was published then, Supo came to the conclusion that “a crippling effect on the operation of the infrastructure is still not likely in the near future”.

Now around 2022 after Supo’s safety review however, the authorities have their doubts, that critical infrastructure has been deliberately damaged in the Gulf of Finland. It is about the gas pipeline and communication cable between Finland and Estonia, which were damaged early Sunday morning.

In Supo’s reviews, the near future means 0–6 months. The Finnish infrastructure is also not paralyzed by the events of the weekend.

The Border Guard vessel Turva pictured on Wednesday near the place where the Balticconnector gas pipeline has been damaged.

In the new In his 2023 national security review, Supo never mentions the word gas or energy.

Another critical infrastructure, i.e. data traffic protection police, is brought up in the section of the security review, which deals with the dependence of critical infrastructure on space.

“For example, the operation of the logistics sector slows down without satellite location data, and disruptions in satellite time data that last for weeks can affect the operation of the telecommunications infrastructure and, for example, the financial sector,” writes Supo in his review.

According to Supo, Finland’s accession to NATO, the continuation of the war in Ukraine and increasing sanctions “probably intensify Russia’s countermeasures against Finland”.

“However, it is NATO membership that provides protection against the most violent forms of influence,” writes the security police.

National as usual, the security review also deals with intelligence targeting Finland and Finns. It is done especially by Russia and China, who were featured in Supo’s management statements last August.

“Russian intelligence is primarily interested in questions related to the security policy of Western countries, especially the situation and support for Ukraine, and ways to circumvent sanctions,” Supo writes on the page of the review, which features a photo of the Russian Culture and Science Center.

The Russian Science and Culture Center is located in Helsinki at Nordensköldinkatu 1.

Various assessments have been made of the real tasks of the Russian Science and Culture Center. The center is part of Russia’s soft influence, but it is probably also part of Russia’s hard intelligence activities, which Supo refers to with his choice of images.

According to Supo, China’s intelligence, on the other hand, focuses on, for example, foreign and security policy decision-making and cutting-edge technology. In particular, cyber espionage by Russia and China has increased.

Major however, some Finns are not the target of Russian or Chinese cyber espionage, Supo states in the review.

A threat affecting many Finns is unprotected devices permanently connected to the Internet, such as home routers, which are exploited by intelligence services.

“More and more consumer devices have an internet connection, which allows remote control of the device. At the same time, it offers an opportunity for unauthorized remote access by government actors who seek to infiltrate the information systems of Finland or our partner countries,” writes Supo.

Supo specifically warns about unprotected, unupdated home routers that currently pose a “significant risk to national security.”

According to Supo, a data breach into the home router also poses a risk to the owner of the device, as an intruder can appear through the device using the identity of the owner of the subscription.

“Telecom companies take care of the safe settings and maintenance of the devices they offer, but in devices purchased by consumers from the store, the responsibility for safe settings and maintenance rests with the consumer himself,” Supo reminds.