Today, Friday, Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi began a historic mission to walk in space outside the International Space Station, to be the first Arab astronaut to walk in space, as part of the missions of Mission 69 on board the station, in a new achievement that makes the UAE the tenth in the world. Spacewalks outside the International Space Station.

The mission to walk in space, which is the fourth this year outside the International Space Station, is of great importance, as astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi performs, alongside Astronaut Stephen Bowen of the US Space Agency (NASA), a number of basic tasks.

They are scheduled to be outside the station for about 6.5 hours, with the aim of working on the maintenance and modernization of the International Space Station. The primary goal of this mission is to replace the radio frequency RFG unit, part of the ISS’s S-Band communications system, in preparation for its return to Earth.

Al-Neyadi and the team will also complete a series of preparatory tasks for the installation of solar panels, as these panels will be installed during a subsequent mission next June, and these preparations will make it easier for the astronauts to work during the next mission. Solar panels play a pivotal role in powering the International Space Station, providing clean, renewable energy to support experiments, systems and daily operations on board.