Live broadcast | SpaceX’s capsule will bring the astronauts who have been in space for six months to Earth

If the return journey goes without problems, the four astronauts will land on the coast of Florida a little before midnight Finnish time. HS shows NASA’s live broadcast of the landing and the steps leading up to it.

Four astronaut started his journey home from the International Space Station (ISS) in SpaceX’s space capsule, reports news agency Reuters.

NASA’s US astronauts Kjell Lindgren, Jessica Watkins and Bob Hines and an Italian astronaut of the European Space Agency Samantha Cristoferetti detached from the ISS at around seven in the evening Finnish time.

If the five-hour return trip goes smoothly, SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule will land in the sea off the coast of Florida at 11:55 p.m. HS shows NASA’s live broadcast of the landing and the steps leading up to it.

Astronauts arrived at the ISS at the end of April. The mission is known as Crew-4, as it was the fourth time NASA has sent a full crew to the station with the help of SpaceX. Elon Musk’s led by the space company began flights of NASA personnel in May 2020.

The team’s trip was historic, as Jessica Watkins became the first African-American woman to be part of a long-duration space mission on the ISS.