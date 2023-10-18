Live broadcast | Social Services Minister Juuso: The government evaluates the use of social services’ hired labor

The government answers the intermediate question about social and healthcare services.

Government today answers the interim question about local social and healthcare services and securing funding for welfare areas. The intermediate question is between the center and Liike Nyt.

HS will show the midterm question debate starting at 2 p.m. as a live broadcast. The government’s answer to the interim question is given by the Minister of Social Affairs and Health Kaisa Juuso (p.s.).

Juuso said in his answer that the lack of personnel in the regions is currently the biggest limitation to the organization of services, and challenges in the availability of personnel increase costs.

Many regions have resorted to the use of temporary labor, i.e. bought the temporary labor input of doctors and nurses.

“The government is evaluating ways to curb the use of expensive short-term rental labor and direct it to the situations for which it is best suited,” Juuso said.

The center Annika Saarikko demanded that the government not only assess, but implement without delay a national solution to eradicate the excessive use of temporary labor.

“This payment of multiple wages to gig workers is a moral breach that this hall cannot accept.”

In his long and thorough answer, Juuso said that the government shares the concern about the unfinished implementation of the war and the growing costs.

In the interim question let’s say that Petteri Orpon (kok) the government program has profitable entries that, when implemented, will improve the availability and accessibility of social and healthcare services. The problem, according to the interlocutory question, is that they are in glaring contradiction with the social security financial records of the government program.

According to the intermediate question, the government also has overoptimistic expectations about the cost benefits.

The interim question is the opposition’s strongest weapon with which it can try to overthrow the government. Parliament will vote on the government’s confidence on Friday.

According to Saariko, social and healthcare services have become the government’s biggest savings target.

“The center has nothing to do with this decision. It is only and only the decision of the Orpo board,” said Saarikko.

He was on the defensive right from the beginning of his answer, because he knew the government was blaming the center for the basic solution to the war, i.e. the transfer of services to separately created welfare areas.

As it happened: the coalition Mia Laihon according to the center managed to create a “completely new money-hungry administrative level” during the previous period when it was in the government.

Minna Reijonen (ps) said that according to many experts, a third or even a quarter of the welfare areas would have been enough, but it was not suitable for the center. There are now 21 regions.

In the interim question the government is also criticized for the fact that, despite the increase in costs, the government is not extending the two-year period for covering the deficit set for the welfare area, even for a fixed period. If the welfare regions do not cover their deficits in two years, they may have to undergo a so-called assessment procedure.

“Getting into the evaluation procedure would stop the renovation work. As a short-term solution, the decision-makers in the welfare area are having to seek savings from local health and social services”, says the interim question.

The center’s Saarikko said that if the law on covering the deficits is not changed, the government is forcing the welfare regions to close “clinics, family centers, dental clinics, health centers, bed wards and nursing homes”. The center would extend the coverage period by two years.

Kaisa Juuso said in her answer that, according to the Ministry of Finance’s estimate, extending the coverage obligation “would lead to additional costs of hundreds of millions of euros”.

“This kind of money has not been allocated to the spending frameworks set by the government. At the moment, the government has no ongoing preparations outside of the government program related to the economic guidance of welfare areas.”

The parties that filed the interlocutory question want to ask the government, among other things, how the government ensures that all Finns receive social and health services in accordance with the constitution in a situation where the government significantly cuts funding for social and health services.

In addition, they want to know how the government plans to secure sufficient funding for the welfare areas, so that the welfare areas are not forced to save on local social security services.