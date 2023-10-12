Live broadcast | Sdp accuses the government of being “anti-youth” – Question hour underway

On Thursday, the government announced its proposal to remove the tax exemption for the first home and to reduce the transfer tax.

In Parliament as usual, it’s question time on Thursday. HS shows live from 16:00 when the opposition challenges the government.

This time, at least the government may emerge fresh presentationwhere the transfer tax is reduced but the tax exemption for first-time home buyers is removed.

Representatives of the opposition party Sdp accused the government of stifling young people’s housing dreams even before question time.

“The government’s policy of undermining the status of young people was continued today,” MP Joona Räsänen (sd) says in the announcement.

“The government has decided to make young people pay for the crisis measures. This is an anti-youth government,” write on the other hand, a Member of Parliament Eveliina Heinäluoma (sd) messaging service in X.

The Treasury minister Riikka Purra (ps) is not present to answer questions this time. He participates in the meetings of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund in Morocco.