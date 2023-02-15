Wednesday, February 15, 2023
Live broadcast | Sanomatalo's roof camera shows how the center of Helsinki was covered in thick fog

February 15, 2023
According to the Finnish Meteorological Institute, fog will occur on Wednesday, especially in southern Finland.

Helsinki the center is covered in heavy fog on Wednesday. From this article, you can monitor the situation from Sanomatalo’s roof camera.

According to the Finnish Meteorological Institute, fog will occur on Wednesday, especially in southern Finland.

Mainly in Lapland, it will initially be relatively clear in many places, but the weather will gradually cloud over there as well.

