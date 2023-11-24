Friday, November 24, 2023
Live broadcast | SAK marches to Senate Square – “It won’t work”, the protesters shout at the government

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 24, 2023
in World Europe
0
The two-day meeting of the SAK representative board began on Thursday.

HS shows Ilta-Sanomie’s live broadcast of the event of SAK, the central organization of Finnish trade unions, from Helsinki’s Senate Square.

SAK’s representative board marched in the morning from Hakaniemi to Senatintori in front of the State Council castle. The organization has been invited by the prime minister Petteri Orpon (kok) and the Minister of Finance Riikka Purran (ps) for “morning coffee” to talk with the organization’s representatives.

