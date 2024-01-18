Live broadcast | Rkp chairman Henriksson is running for office in the European elections, and will continue as a minister and party leader for the time being

Rkp's chair Anna-Maja Henriksson announced in December that she is considering running for the European elections.

Minister of Education and chairman of Rkp Anna-Maja Henriksson is running for office in the European elections, he told a press conference on Thursday. HS will show the press conference live.

Henriksson said that he will still continue as chairman of Rkp and minister of education for the time being. He said that if he is elected to the European Parliament, he will accept the seat and not continue as party chairman.

“Rkp's voice must continue to be heard in Brussels,” Henriksson reasoned. Earlier in January, also a member of parliament of Rkp Eva Biaudet said that he would run for office in the EU Parliament elections. Also the chairman of Rkp's youth organization Julia Ståhle plans to run for office.

Henriksson said that he was happy about the nomination of both.

The European elections will be held on Sunday, June 9. 15 MEPs from Finland are elected to the 720-member EU Parliament.

HENRIKSSON announced in December In an interview with Hufvudstadsbladet that he is considering candidacy in the European elections.

The party's current member of the European Parliament influences the background of the consideration by Nils Torvalds decision not to apply for the extension period. The party has only one seat in the European Parliament, and they want to hold on to it in every way.

If Henriksson ran for the European elections and was elected, it would be very unusual for him to continue as chairman of the governing party from Brussels. At the very least, he should give up the portfolio of the Minister of Education.

Rkp's spring party meeting will be held right after the European elections.

Correction 18.1. 1:43 p.m.: Rkp's party meeting will take place right after the European elections, not before them.