Live broadcast | Putin called the audience for a minute’s silence in order to bring peace as soon as possible – HS follows the president’s speech moment by moment

Today, Vladimir Putin is expected to deliver his annual policy speech after a two-year hiatus. There will probably be an openly wartime speech, says researcher Dr. Kristiina Silvan.

Russian presidential Vladimir Putin today, Tuesday, is expected to step in front of Russia’s elite to give his annual state of the nation speech.

Postdoctoral researcher at the Institute of Foreign Policy Kristiina Silvan promises that there will be an “epic war speech”.

According to Silvan, Putin is primarily speaking to the home audience, but since everyone’s eyes are now on Russia, the speech is certainly directed outwards as well.

HS will broadcast the speech live at around 11 o’clock, and HS’s Moscow correspondent Jenni Jeskanen will follow it moment by moment in connection with this story.

Russian the war of aggression against Ukraine has been unsuccessful in many ways, which is why Putin’s speeches in front of his home audience are currently more direct.

The issue can no longer be hidden behind a stupid special operation, but now there is likely to be open wartime talk, Silvan estimates.

Russia has lost a terrible number of its soldiers in Ukraine. The number of fallen is estimated to be up to 180,000.

Silvan believes that in his speech, Putin wants to send a message to his citizens that he is aware of some problems related to the war and that the administration should intervene in them as much as possible.

“I would assume that Putin is going to tell about new support packages for soldiers and their families.”

One of Russia’s internal political challenges is how to entice people to participate in the war.

According to Silvan, the administration would rather use a carrot than a stick. The primary aim is to recruit soldiers with a good reward and not by coercion, but there are already signs that the carrots are not enough.

Silvan’s on Tuesday, Putin is also expected to talk about the sanctions and how well Russia has fared despite the sanctions.

He considers it possible that Putin suggests that Russia should move to the era of a war economy, which would mean greater cooperation from Russian companies in relation to the administration’s needs.

Putin wants to give the impression to foreign countries that the Russian people are more united than ever and that they are ready to continue the fight as long as the need requires, says Silvan.

“Putin wants to send a message to the West that this war is about the existence of all of Russia.”

Silvan doesn’t think there will be any news about the war.

“Of course you can surprise Putin.”

Putin last gave his state of the nation speech in 2021. At that time, the focus was on Russian social policy and the coronavirus pandemic. References to Western countries hostile to Russia were heard even then.

Silvan says that the speech has been expected since the summer, so today is going to be a big day.

Putin has reduced his public appearances since the start of the war. Silvan believes that the president now feels the need to appear before his citizens.

“However, the fact that so-called media representatives of hostile countries have not been invited to tomorrow’s event tells something. We only perform there for a well-chosen audience.”

In addition to Tuesday’s speech, Putin is expected to attend a concert in Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium with 200,000 other people on Wednesday, online publication Meduza tells.