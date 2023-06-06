Live broadcast | Prince Harry appeared as a witness in the historic trial

The lawsuit concerns allegations that journalists from Mirror Group Newspapers hacked the phones of Prince Harry and other high-ranking people.

Britain’s royal of Charles III boy, prince Harrywill testify today, Tuesday, in a trial where the publisher of tabloid newspapers is accused.

In the lawsuit, the news agencies Reuters and AFP and the British Broadcasting Corporation will testify, among others BBC.

Prince Harry arrived at the Supreme Court in London on Tuesday morning at around ten thirty Finnish time.

Harry’s appearance in the British courtroom is a historic event: he is the first British royal to testify in a courtroom in over a century. The previous case is from 1890, when Prince Albert Edvard of Wales – later the king Edward VII – testified at the Tranby Croft gambling scandal trial.

Harry was supposed to appear in the hall already on Monday, but it didn’t happen, apparently because of the late arrival time.

On trial is about allegations that journalists from Mirror Group Newspapers (MNG) have hacked the phones of Prince Harry and other high-ranking people.

According to the accusations, the editors of the Daily Mirror, Sunday Mirror and The People would have taken advantage of a flaw in the data security of mobile phones, which allowed the editors to gain access to e.g. phone mail.

The news agency Reuters reports that the alleged illegal data collection took place between 1991 and 2011.

In addition to Prince Harry, many other public figures accuse MNG’s journalists of hacking. According to the charges, the journalists or their hired assistants engaged in extensive phone hacking and other illegal activities to expose information about them.

At the beginning of the trial on May 10, MNG pleaded guilty to some forms of illegal data collection. However, it denied charges of intercepting voicemails, reports AFP.

The trial is expected to last up to seven weeks. Prince Harry’s case is scheduled to be heard over three days this week, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Prince Harry has targeted the British press with several accusations after stepping down from his royal duties at the beginning of 2020.