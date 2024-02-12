Monday, February 12, 2024
Live broadcast | Presidential election winner Stubb in front of the media at 2 p.m

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 12, 2024
in World Europe
Live broadcast | Presidential election winner Stubb in front of the media at 2 p.m

HS will show the new president Alexander Stubb's press conference live at 2 p.m.

For president selected on sunday Alexander Stubb will speak at a press conference starting at 2 p.m. on Monday. The event will take place at Musiikkitalo in Helsinki.

HS shows Ilta-Sanomi's live broadcast from the location.

Stubb said that he will start familiarization with his new position as soon as Monday. When he left his election supervisors at night, he said that there was a meeting with his team at 12 o'clock.

Stubb said he talked to his wife about it By Suzanne Innes-Stubb with.

“We have discussed with Suzanne that it would be good to start the orientation tomorrow right after,” he said.

“Isn't that where the romance begins.”

Next to work on Monday, however, Stubb planned to have a leisurely breakfast with his family. Adult children of the family Oliver and Emilie Stubb had come to visit the house because of the elections.

“Let's have a leisurely breakfast with the family and reflect on the evening. The son leaves for military service almost in the morning, and our daughter leaves for London later in the week,” Stubb said in the evening.

Stubb will take office on March 1. Before that, in addition to familiarizing himself, he has to assemble a cabinet that acts as his advisers, among other things.

