Live broadcast | President Niinistö visits Namibia – live broadcast starting

Republic president Sauli Niinistö is on a state visit to Namibia on Thursday and Friday.

HS shows the broadcast by Ilta-Sanomi Niinistö and Hage G. Geingob from the joint press conference.

According to the Office of the President in the meeting, the presidents will discuss the world political situation, global challenges and the bilateral relations between Finland and Namibia.

The previous presidential visit from Finland to Namibia was made by the president Tarja Halonen in the year 2011.