Live broadcast | Pope Emeritus Benedict will be buried today

Pope Emeritus Benedict’s the funeral will take place today, Thursday, in St. Peter’s Square in the Vatican. The funeral Mass, which starts at half past eleven Finnish time, will be conducted by the Pope Francis. The ceremonies last about two hours in total.

HS will show the event live, broadcast by the news agency Reuters.

In the past week Benedict’s body has been on display in St. Peter’s Church, where tens of thousands of people have gone to pay their last respects to the Pope Emeritus.

The Vatican announced the death of 95-year-old Benedictus on Saturday. Benedict died at the Mater Ecclesiae monastery in the Vatican, which had been his home for the past decade.

Benedict served as Pope from 2005 to 2013. He was 78 years old when he became pope and the oldest pope since 1730.

Benedict resigned in 2013, citing failing health. Benedict was the first pope in six centuries who did not continue in office until his death.