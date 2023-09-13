Live broadcast | Party leaders argue about the situation in municipalities

The topic is, among other things, the differentiation of municipalities.

Parties leading politicians will discuss current issues of municipal politics at the Municipal Association’s event on Wednesday. HS will broadcast the event held at the City Hall in Helsinki live from 10 o’clock.

The chairman of the left-wing union is included in the panel Lee Anderssonchairman of the Christian Democrats, Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Sari Essayahchairman of Rkp, minister of education Anna-Maja Henrikssonvice-chairman of the coalition, minister of municipalities Anna-Kaisa Ikonenchairman of the Sdp Antti Lindtmanchairman of the parliamentary group of basic Finns Jani Mäkelächairman of the center Annika Saarikko and the chairman of the Greens Sofia Virta.

Topics include economy and employment, differentiation of municipalities, education, education and well-being.

Social– and health care was transferred from municipalities to new welfare areas at the beginning of this year. The effects of the transfer will be felt in the municipalities’ finances and finances for a long time to come.

After the Social Security transfer, the municipalities’ main tasks are education and early childhood education, culture, youth, library and sports services, urban planning and land use, water and waste management, and environmental services.

From the beginning of 2025, municipalities will receive more tasks, when the responsibility for organizing public employment services is transferred to them from employment and business offices.

Minister of Municipalities Ikonen, who is participating in the panel, has recently appointed a working group whose purpose is to reform the municipalities’ state share system, i.e. funding from the state.