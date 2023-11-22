Live broadcast | Parliament votes on the government’s confidence in the youth issue

Parliament votes on the confidence of the government. HS will show the vote live.

Parliamentary today, the plenary session will vote for the government’s confidence in the government’s youth policy. The interim question about the future of youth was left in early November by the opposition parties the Left Alliance, the Greens and the Social Democratic Party.

The government was asked, among other things, whether it has carried out an overall impact assessment of those targeting young people decisions.

Government answered to the interim question on Tuesday. Prime minister Petteri Orpo (kok) said in his answer that the government does not want to pass the bill on to young people and is therefore taking steps to correct Finland’s indebtedness.

“Debt is ruining the future of today’s children and youth,” Orpo said.

The centre, which is part of the opposition, was not involved in filing the intermediate question, because according to it, the intermediate question is rather opposed to the government’s economic and labor market decisions. On Tuesday, however, it expressed a lack of confidence in the government, because according to it, the government has not done enough for the well-being of young people.