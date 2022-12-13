Live broadcast | Parliament is discussing joining NATO

The proposal will not expire, even if the ratifications of Turkey and Hungary are postponed beyond the parliamentary elections.

Parliamentary today, the plenary session will hold a referral debate, which will discuss the government’s proposal on Finland’s accession to NATO. It has been decided to start the process, although the membership still awaits the ratification of Turkey and Hungary.

After the referral discussion, the motion is transferred to the committees. The report is prepared by the Foreign Affairs Committee, and at least the Constitutional Law Committee, the Defense Committee, the Intelligence Control Committee and the Finance Committee give a statement to it.

The Foreign Affairs Committee can also request a statement from other committees if it deems it necessary.

Speaker Matti Vanhanen (Centre) estimates that it is possible to carry out the parliamentary proceedings in a few weeks, because the matter itself, i.e. Finland’s bid to become a member of the defense alliance NATO, was discussed thoroughly in the parliament already in the spring. In the spring vote, the membership application was approved with 188–8 votes.

“The committees can listen to the experts, and the report committee writes the last point of its report in a blank, so that after the ratifications of Turkey and Hungary, we will see if there is anything to add to the report. After that, the report will be brought to the plenary session”, Vanhanen described the plan in the parliamentary press release.

Unlike other government proposals, the processing of international agreements does not cease in parliament because of parliamentary elections.

Even if the ratifications of Turkey and Hungary extend beyond the parliamentary elections at the beginning of April, the new parliament can continue processing the accession to NATO from where it left off before the elections.