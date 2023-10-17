Tuesday, October 17, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Live broadcast | Parliament is discussing cuts to social security

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 17, 2023
in World Europe
0
Live broadcast | Parliament is discussing cuts to social security

HS shows the plenary session of the parliament as a live broadcast.

Parliament will discuss in the plenary session on Tuesday, among other things, the government’s proposals to cut unemployment insurance and housing allowance and to freeze the index increases of several social benefits.

In particular, the left-wing parties of the opposition oppose the cut motions.

The plenary session of the Parliament starts at 2 p.m. At the beginning of the session, the Parliament organizes a moment of silence, the president Martti Ahtisaaren for memory. Ahtisaari died on Monday at the age of 86.

Referral discussions begin after Ahtisaari’s memorial moment. HS shows the discussions live.

#Live #broadcast #Parliament #discussing #cuts #social #security

See also  Labor market | EK's Häkämies knocks down Antti Rinte's proposal: "The labor market model already existed and now it's broken"
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Stranger Things 5: filming is ready to start as soon as possible

Stranger Things 5: filming is ready to start as soon as possible

Recommended

No Result
View All Result