Live broadcast | Parliament is discussing cuts to social security

HS shows the plenary session of the parliament as a live broadcast.

Parliament will discuss in the plenary session on Tuesday, among other things, the government’s proposals to cut unemployment insurance and housing allowance and to freeze the index increases of several social benefits.

In particular, the left-wing parties of the opposition oppose the cut motions.

The plenary session of the Parliament starts at 2 p.m. At the beginning of the session, the Parliament organizes a moment of silence, the president Martti Ahtisaaren for memory. Ahtisaari died on Monday at the age of 86.

Referral discussions begin after Ahtisaari’s memorial moment. HS shows the discussions live.