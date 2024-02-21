Live broadcast | Parliament held a moment of silence and will discuss Ukraine

The last topical discussion about Ukraine took place almost exactly a year ago.

Parliament today there is a topical discussion about the situation in Ukraine. At the beginning of the session starting at 2 in the afternoon, a moment of silence will be held in memory of the victims of the war in Ukraine.

HS will show the session live from 2 p.m.

This is the second time that the parliament has a topical discussion about the situation in Ukraine. The last time the conversation was held almost a year ago, on February 24 in 2023.

At that time, exactly one year had passed since Russia started its extensive war of aggression in Ukraine. Also at that time, the parliament remembered and honored the victims of the war with a minute's silence. It also expressed its united support for Ukraine.

On Saturday of this week, it will be two years since the start of the war.

Ukrainian In recent days, worrying information has come from the war fronts. The president of the country Volodymyr Zelenskyi said on Monday that the situation of the Ukrainian forces is very difficult in several parts of the front line.

According to Zelensky, Ukraine's armed forces are affected by the slowdown in military aid from Western countries.

For example, in the United States, the aid package for Ukraine has been stuck in Congress for months.

On February 22, Finland decided to send a shipment of defense supplies to Ukraine. The total value of the defense material delivered by Finland to Ukraine is now 1.8 billion euros.