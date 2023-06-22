Live broadcast | Orpo was asked about Minister Junnila’s performances: “Of course we do not accept extremist movements”

Parliament is debating the government’s program for the second day. HS shows the conversation live.

Fresh the Minister of Economic Affairs Vilhelm Junnilan (ps) previous performances came up in the parliament’s discussion on Thursday, when the great hall continued Petteri Orpon (kok) processing of the government’s program.

“It has turned out that a representative of the ruling party has participated in a neo-Nazi speech,” MP Kim Berg (sd) said and apparently referred to Junnila’s participation and speech at the Nationalist Alliance event in Turku in 2019.

Berg criticized the ministers for being silent on the matter and asked Orpo what he thinks about “neo-Nazi events and the participation of government party representatives in such events”.

Orpo replied that Finland should continue to be a rule of law and an equal country.

“Of course, we do not accept any extremism, no Nazism, no Stalinist names, no other activities dangerous to society or people. This is a matter of course. In Finland, everyone should be able to live a safe, good life,” Orpo said.

Junnila apologized for his actions on social media on Thursday.

The discussion is expected to last a long time and continue next week, i.e. after Midsummer. On Thursday morning, there were about a hundred requests to speak in the queue. The session is scheduled to end at 4 p.m.