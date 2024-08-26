Live broadcast | Orpo to the ambassadors: Russia paints a ruthlessly false picture of Finland

Live broadcast|The three-day meeting of ambassadors started on Monday. The event gathers Finnish ambassadors in Helsinki.

Finance minister Riikka Purra (ps) and the Prime Minister Petteri Orpo will speak on Monday afternoon at the ambassadors’ meeting in the Parliament’s Small Parliament.

HS will show the speeches live at 14:00 and 14:45. Both ministers will also hold press conferences.

The Ambassador’s Meeting is an annual event of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which brings together Finnish ambassadors from around the world to Helsinki for three days.

During it, key ministers and also the President of the Republic will hear speeches about the direction of Finland’s foreign policy.

On Monday morning, the meeting was already heard foreign ministeri Elina from Valto and Foreign Trade and Development Minister Ville Taviota.

On Tuesday, the president will speak at the meeting, among others Alexander Stubb.