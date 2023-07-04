Live broadcast | Orpo: The government held a discussion that “corrected the dents”

Prime Minister Orpo will be available to the media at 12 o’clock. HS will broadcast the event live.

Prime minister Petteri Orpon The (kok) board has gathered to discuss the rules of the board work and the implementation of the board program.

The all-day meeting will be held at the Government House in Königstedt, Vantaa. According to the State Council, the government is going through “especially its key reforms that promote employment, well-being and safety”.

“The goal is to get the reform work started as quickly as possible,” the government’s press release says.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Orpo will be there for the media to meet around 12 o’clock. HS will broadcast the event live, broadcast by Ilta-Sanomie.

On Monday The chairmen of the governing parties met at the prime minister’s official residence in Kesäranta. The chairmen discussed, among others, the Minister of Economic Affairs Vilhelm Junnilan (ps) from the crisis that led to separation.

According to Orpo, the discussion on the topic will continue on Tuesday among the entire government.

In an interview with HS on Monday, Prime Minister Orpo admitted that the government has been in crisis. However, in his opinion, the government is still capable of functioning.

“In my opinion, the chain of events of last week should mean that every party takes into account the lessons learned from this in their actions. I am sure that there will be even more accuracy and certainty in ministerial elections in the future,” Orpo said.