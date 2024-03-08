Live broadcast | Orpo met the labor market partners, press conference right now

The meeting was supposed to end at 4 p.m., but it was extended. Orpo is coming to give comments to reporters afterwards. We will show Ilta-Sanomi's live broadcast of the event.

Prime minister Petteri Orpo (kok) and the labor market trustees met in Kesäranta on Friday. After the meeting, Orpo described the conversation as good-natured.

“The first message is that the use of language widely from different sides towards others has become quite worrying,” Orpo said. He appealed that everyone should also try to appreciate the perspectives of the other party.

Orpo is currently commenting on giving the meeting to the media. HS will show Ilta-Sanomi's live broadcast of the occasion. Labor market managers are also expected to comment on the situation.

Meeting the purpose was to find out whether labor market organizations are willing to negotiate an export-led labor market model. It would work for Akava and STTK.

The government wants employers and employees to find a model for agreeing on wage increases that is also suitable for the government. It wants the level of wage increases to be defined more bindingly in export sectors and other sectors to follow suit.

Negotiations on the matter broke off in December, when SAK wanted to negotiate also on other legislative projects concerning the government's labor market than the export model.

A large number of union leaders have been invited to Orpo's event, and of the central organization leaders, only the chairman of SAK has been invited Jarkko Eloranta. Among other things, the national mediator is also involved Anu Sajavaara.