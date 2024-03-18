Monday, March 18, 2024
Live broadcast | Orpo called the group together to solve the problems of discrimination – press conference underway

March 18, 2024


In April, the government is scheduled to send an anti-racism action program to the opinion round.

Prime minister Petteri Orpo (kok) has convened a round table discussion on Monday to promote equality and non-discrimination.

38 participants from key social actors, including immigrant organizations and communities, have been invited to the discussion.

At the end of the discussion, Orpo will hold a press conference. HS shows it live in this article.

This week anti-racism week is celebrated. The UN International Day Against Racial Discrimination and Racism is celebrated on Thursday.

The government is to be sent anti-racism action program for the statement round in April. Action recommendations for this program are expected from the round table discussion.

The background of the program of measures is influenced by the government's anti-racism communication to the parliament last August. In turn, the background of this was last summer's racism scandals involving basic Finnish ministers, which almost brought down the entire government.

The government is also scheduled to launch an anti-racism campaign between May and June.

