The Emirates Today website presents a live broadcast of the “Zayed Ambition 2” mission. The longest space mission in Arab history Through our platforms on social networking sites “Twitter”, “Facebook”, and “Instagram”, starting at 7:15 am UAE time, while it lasts about three and a half hours until the scheduled launch date at 10:45 am UAE time.
To watch the live broadcast via Instagram, click the link.
Follow us in special and direct coverage of the “Zayed’s ambition 2” mission, starting at 7:15 am UAE time 🇦🇪 and the launch time is 10:45 am#Zayed’s ambition The longest space mission in the history of the Arabs#Emirates today pic.twitter.com/GfaocHpy7M
– Emirates Today (@emaratalyoum) February 27, 2023
Dubai Media Corporation transmits with audio and video the launch of Sultan Al Neyadi’s historic missionhttps://t.co/ohRJNTgvzv#Zayed’s ambition The longest space mission in the history of the Arabs#Emirates today
– Emirates Today (@emaratalyoum) February 27, 2023
Mohamed bin Zayed to “Al Neyadi”: God willing, you will return to us safely, and your country will be proud of you
Zayed’s trail from “Umm Ghafa”…to space…is carried by Sultan Al Neyadi
Dubai Media Corporation transmits with audio and video the launch of Sultan Al Neyadi’s historic mission
Who is Sultan Al Neyadi, the participant in the longest space mission in Arab history?
#Live #broadcast #Zayed #ambition #mission
Leave a Reply