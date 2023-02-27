The Emirates Today website presents a live broadcast of the “Zayed Ambition 2” mission. The longest space mission in Arab history Through our platforms on social networking sites “Twitter”, “Facebook”, and “Instagram”, starting at 7:15 am UAE time, while it lasts about three and a half hours until the scheduled launch date at 10:45 am UAE time.

