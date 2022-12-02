The Emirates Today website presents a live broadcast, quoting from the official account of the Union Day celebration via “YouTube”, of the activities of the official celebration of the 51st Union Day, which is being held in the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center, at six o’clock in the evening today.

The show presents 11 new poems by Juma bin Manea Al-Ghuwais, Ali Al-Khawar, Saif Al-Saadi, and Salem bin Kadah Al-Rashdi, which reviews the achievements of the UAE and the stories of its pioneers.

The musical direction for this year’s show presents a mixture of traditional Emirati songs and chants and the rhythms of international music.

The President, Vice President, Rulers of the Emirates and Sheikhs witness the official celebration of the “51st Union Day”