Today, the Emirates website, via the social media platforms “Facebook” and “Twitter”, provides a live broadcast of the media event of the moments when the Probe of Hope reaches the orbit of Mars.

The UAE Government Media Office organized a major media event in the vicinity of Burj Khalifa in Dubai to follow this historic stage in the UAE’s march, and to shed light on the most difficult stage of the task, which is entering the probe into the orbit of Mars.

The Hope probe will reach the capture orbit around Mars at 7:42 pm UAE time, while the live broadcast of the entry into orbit will begin at 7 pm.

