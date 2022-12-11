Follow with us the live broadcast of the launch of the UAE mission to explore the moon, “Explorer Rashid”, through the following link:
Emirates Lunar Mission Launch – MBRSC
Or through the broadcast link on the “Dubai TV” account on the social networking site “Twitter”.
Direct | Special coverage of the launch #explorer _ rashid on me #DubaiTV#UAE_to_the_moon #UAEtotheMoon#Emirates_Project_to_Explore_The_Moon @MBRSaceCentre https://t.co/T8TgPTLsqv
– Dubai TV (@dubaitv) December 11, 2022
