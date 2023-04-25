Explorer Rashid lands on the surface of the moon today, at 8:40 pm UAE time, to become the UAE – after carrying out the successful landing operation – the fourth country to land on the surface of the moon, after the Soviet Union, the United States of America and China.

The explorer Rashid is expected to land on the near side of the moon at a site known as “Atlas Crater”.

You can follow the live broadcast of the landing process here: