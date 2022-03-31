The Emirates Today website presents a live broadcast of the closing ceremony of the international event, Expo 2020, which begins this evening at seven o’clock and continues until one in the morning tomorrow.

The closing ceremony of the international event will witness the handing over of the BIE flag by Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, Commissioner-General of Expo 2020 Dubai, to the President of the General Assembly of the BIE, Ambassador Jay Chol Choi, and the Secretary-General of the BIE, Dimitri Kerkenzis, who They will then present it to representatives of Expo 2025 Osaka-Kansai-Japan.

The festivities will continue all night, with spectacular displays of fireworks at 00:00 and 03:00, UAE time, before Expo 2020 Dubai closes its entry gates for the last time.

Live broadcast of live coverage from the event site through the link



