The separation of the Dragon spacecraft from the International Space Station, with Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi on board, begins today, Sunday, September 3, 2023, at 3:05 pm UAE time, and the date of landing on Earth will be tomorrow, Monday, September 4, 2023, at 8:07 am UAE time.

Al Neyadi: Before returning, I thank God for the blessing of the Emirates, which turned our dreams into successes.

Director of “Ambition of Zayed 2”, Adnan Al Rayes: After the lander carrying Sultan Al Neyadi and his companions separates, it will orbit the Earth for a certain number of hours before landing.

Director General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, Salem Al-Marri: Our first focus after the return of Sultan Al Neyadi will be on his health and ensuring the health of his bones and muscles

Salem Al Marri: Sultan Al Neyadi will spend two to three weeks in a private hospital in America after returning to Earth.

https://www.mbrsc.ae/live/