Live broadcast | Niinistö meets the president of Latvia, press conference underway

The topics of discussion at the meeting of the presidents are the bilateral relations between Finland and Latvia and the security issues of the Baltic Sea region and Europe.

Latvian president Edgars Rinkevičs will make a working visit to Finland on Thursday. The visit is hosted by the president Sauli Niinistö.

HS shows Ilta-Sanomi’s live broadcast of the event.

The topics of discussion at the meeting of the presidents are the bilateral relations between Finland and Latvia and the security issues of the Baltic Sea region and Europe. During his visit, Rinkēvičs will also meet the Prime Minister Petteri Orpon (cook).

This is Rinkēvičs’s first visit to Finland as president. The previous president of Latvia Egils Levits went to Finland on a working visit in 2019, and Niinistö last visited Latvia at the JEF heads of state meeting in December of last year.

Rinkēvičs assumed the presidency at the beginning of July. The president of Latvia is elected by the country’s parliament, and the position is largely ceremonial. Rinkēvičs is Latvia’s first openly homosexual president.