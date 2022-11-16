Live broadcast | Niinistö about the missile that hit Poland: In war, things happen that are not intended

The president of Mozambique is visiting Finland. HS will broadcast the presidents’ press conference live at around 11:30.

President Sauli Niinistö commented on the missile that hit Poland on Wednesday, saying that things happen in war that are not intended. He described this as part of the “horrors of war”.

“War is a grim situation,” he said.

Niinistö said that he intends “as far as possible” to talk to the President of Poland about the matter Andrzej Dudan with.

Niinistö the President of Mozambique is currently holding a press conference Filipe Nyusin with. HS shows the press conference live and follows it moment by moment in text form.

Nyusi arrived on Wednesday for a two-day working visit to Finland.

Polish the Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed early Wednesday that a Russian-made missile hit the village of Przewodów in Poland on Tuesday, killing two people.

Niinistö stated that there have been estimates of the trajectory of the missile that ended up in Poland, which suggest that it did not come from Russian territory.

“Here, it inevitably comes to mind that an extremely good thing is that the head stays cool. At least with most commentators,” he said.

Read more: Poland was probably hit by an S-300 anti-aircraft missile – This is known about the case

Niinistö emphasized that although there is a lot of talk now about the events in Poland, the main focus should be on how Russia is waging war in Ukraine.

According to him, on Tuesday, Russia carried out a “massive bomb attack against society, infrastructure and thereby civilians”. Niinistö described this as the “most brutal possible” warfare tactic”. According to him, the goal is to destroy so much infrastructure that it will be difficult for Ukrainians to live.

“What happened yesterday in Ukraine should not be forgotten now,” he said.

“It is quite cruel and certainly an action that should be investigated in terms of war crimes legislation.”

Nyus was also asked about the effects of the Russian war of aggression in Europe on Mozambique. According to Nyus, the impact has been significant. The war has made it difficult to get grain in Mozambique. According to Nyus, Mozambique encourages Ukraine and Russia to engage in dialogue.

Finland and Mozambique’s presidents discussed bilateral relations between Finland and Mozambique, located in Southeast Africa, on Wednesday at the Presidential Palace. Other topics of discussion are at least Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine, Mozambique’s future membership in the UN Security Council, climate change and food security issues.