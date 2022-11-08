Live broadcast | New decision-makers will be elected to Congress – Donald Trump, who went to vote, predicted a “great evening”

The main tension in the election is whether the Republicans will succeed in taking the majority from the Democrats in the House of Representatives and even in the Senate.

Stateside the so-called midterm elections will be held on Tuesday, where it will be decided who will hold power for the next two years in the federal Congress and many other bodies across the country.

The main tension in the election is whether the Republicans will succeed in taking the majority from the Democrats in the House of Representatives and even in the Senate. If that happens, a Democrat president Joe Biden the ability to manage their country will become significantly more difficult for the next two years.

In this story, HS follows moment by moment the counting of election results, which starts early on Wednesday Finnish time. The follow-up also tells news and background from the elections – from Helsinki and Washington.

