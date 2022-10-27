Live broadcast | NASA researchers report on the new discovery of Mars flights

The new scientific findings were achieved through the cooperation of two different teams.

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA The space administration Nasa will hold a press conference on Thursday, where researchers from two different Mars missions will talk about their joint discovery. The event will tell about new scientific findings that were obtained by combining the image and data from the lander and the probe on Mars.

The press conference starts on Thursday around 20:45 Finnish time. HS shows the broadcast transmitted by the Reuters news agency live.

Observations are based on observations made in collaboration with NASA’s Insight lander and the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO). The event will be attended by researchers Lori Glaze, Bruce Banerdt, Liliya Posiolova and Ingrid Daubar.

Insight landed on Mars in November 2018. Its mission has been to study the interior of the planet. MRO has studied, among other things, the atmosphere and surface of Mars since 2006.