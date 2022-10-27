Friday, October 28, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Live broadcast | NASA researchers report on the new discovery of Mars flights

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 27, 2022
in World Europe
0

The new scientific findings were achieved through the cooperation of two different teams.

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA The space administration Nasa will hold a press conference on Thursday, where researchers from two different Mars missions will talk about their joint discovery. The event will tell about new scientific findings that were obtained by combining the image and data from the lander and the probe on Mars.

The press conference starts on Thursday around 20:45 Finnish time. HS shows the broadcast transmitted by the Reuters news agency live.

Observations are based on observations made in collaboration with NASA’s Insight lander and the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO). The event will be attended by researchers Lori Glaze, Bruce Banerdt, Liliya Posiolova and Ingrid Daubar.

Insight landed on Mars in November 2018. Its mission has been to study the interior of the planet. MRO has studied, among other things, the atmosphere and surface of Mars since 2006.

See also  Security Research: Finns rely most on banks and insurance companies to process their personal data, followed by foreign online stores

#Live #broadcast #NASA #researchers #report #discovery #Mars #flights

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

MotoGP / Agostini pushes Bagnaia: "Italians, be proud of him" | FormulaPassion.it

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.