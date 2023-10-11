Live broadcast | NASA presents the samples it collected from the asteroid

Asteroid probe The Osiris-Rex sample tank will be opened live today.

HS will show the news agency Reuters’ broadcast of the NASA event live from around 6 p.m.

When the sealed lid of the probe is opened, about 200 grams are revealed inside asteroid Bennun dark stones and dark dust.

No one has ever touched the samples, that is, for about 4.5 billion years. Nor has anyone seen them with their own eyes as close as they are now.

A preview of the sample’s content was already available on Tuesday, September 26. Then the outermost cover of the return capsule was opened.

The work was done in the clean rooms of the US space agency NASA. They are at the Johnson Space Center in Houston.

Cover and a little dust was already revealed on the inside of the capsule. It stuck to the surface at that point, when Osiris-Rex took the samplei.e. in October 2020.

The asteroid probe was sent towards the asteroid Bennu in September 2016. It reached the approximately 500-meter-diameter asteroid in December 2018.

After orbiting, the probe was able to pick up rocks and dust from Bennu’s surface in October 2020.

The probe’s sample scoop would only touch the surface of the asteroid. It grabbed about 200 grams of the asteroid’s surface, and the sample was quickly sealed for the return journey.

Inside Osiris-Rex’s return capsule, a sample landed on parachutes in the Utah desert on Sunday, September 24th.

It was flown from Utah to Houston on Monday, September 25th.

The device that took the sample, called Tagsam, has now been dismantled to the point where the sealed lid can be opened.

Osiris-Rex is not the first probe to bring samples to Earth. Last time, in December 2020, the sample was brought to the country by the Japanese asteroid probe Hayabusa2.

In the return capsule there were samples From the Ryugu asteroidalthough only about five grams.

Researchers are found in Ryugu’s samples amino acids important for life on Earth and PAH compounds familiar from Earth as well.

Now researchers can compare different samples from different celestial bodies. There are different types of asteroids, so the samples are unlikely to be exactly the same.

The samples can also be compared to rock samples brought from the Moon, which are almost 400 kilos.

Osiris-Rex rocks and dust are distributed to researchers around the world.

The sample offers clues to how our solar system formed. Bennu tells especially what kind of rock is on carbonaceous asteroids.

Such asteroids were once also the building blocks of the Earth.