Trump and Musk were scheduled to have a live conversation at 8 p.m. ET, but technical issues delayed it by a few minutes.

The campaign team of Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris mocked the technical problems faced by Trump and Musk.

Harris’ campaign account on Truth Social reposted comments from Trump last year criticizing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s campaign launch on X, which was also delayed due to technical issues.

The conversation is now followed by over a million people.

Highlights of the interview:

If I were in the presidency, the attack on Israel would not have happened.

The Ukraine war would not have happened if I were president.

The Middle East could take us to World War II.

Why doesn’t the world have an Iron Dome like the one in Israel?

The Biden administration is stupid.

I will return in October to Butler, Pennsylvania, the site of the assassination attempt.

We don’t want to bring criminals into the United States.

I say to Harris: Where has border protection been these past years?

She handled the North Korea crisis with speed and legend.

Leaders like Kim Jong Un listen to the voice of force.

I know Putin well and have a good relationship with him.

Trump: Biden and Kamala caused an economic crisis in the United States.

Biden’s IQ was low…maybe now he has no intelligence at all.

Artificial intelligence requires large amounts of energy.

In Congo they are released from prison and then sent to our country.

Management contributed to the elimination of ISIS.

The economy was good when I was in charge.

Biden has spent trillions of dollars stupidly.

Inflation has reached levels not seen in years.

I want someone with Musk’s courage to develop some education system.

There should be competition between states in education.

Tesla is a great product but not everyone needs an electric car.

China is developing nuclear weapons at a rapid pace.

Nuclear war would be dangerous and devastating. We don’t want that.

Musk, who previously voted Democratic, has been throwing his weight and wealth behind Republican candidate Trump in this election since a gunman tried to assassinate the latter during a massive campaign rally last month.

Trump’s Twitter accounts were banned after his supporters stormed Congress in January 2021, but Musk reactivated them when he took over the platform and renamed it.

The interview is aimed at helping revitalize Trump’s faltering campaign, which has been in decline since President Joe Biden dropped out of the election.