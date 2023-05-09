Live broadcast | Moscow is preparing for the Victory Day parade, Putin is expected to give a speech

HS shows a live broadcast from Moscow.

in Moscow In Russia, a traditional Victory Day parade will be held in the morning starting at 10 o’clock. HS shows a live broadcast from Moscow by the news agency Reuters.

Also the president Vladimir Putin is expected to give a speech on Tuesday.

Victory Day is celebrated in Russia on May 9 in honor of the end of World War II.

Dictator of the Soviet Union Joseph Stalin wanted Nazi Germany to surrender in addition to Reims, France, separately in Soviet-occupied Berlin. The surrender document was signed on May 8, 1945 so late in the evening that it was already past midnight in Moscow.

Victory Day is celebrated in Russia in a divided mood, as the country is waging war against the former Soviet country Ukraine. At least a year ago, the celebration of Victory Day was still focused specifically on commemorating the Second World War.