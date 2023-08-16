Live broadcast | Luontopanel’s Kulmala tells about the situation of nature loss: The live broadcast of the discussion event is underway

In the Talk Helsinki discussion event organized in Helsinki, topics include climate change, the future and the media.

in Helsinki the Talk Helsinki discussion event will be held today, Wednesday, where the talk is among other things climate change, media, the future of the built environment and future transport.

In addition, they meet at the event presidential candidates in the discussion held at 4:15 p.m. We show the debates live.

In the first part of the event, the chairman of the climate panel Markku Ollikainen and the first vice-chairman of the nature panel Liisa Kulmala give a situation overview at 11:15.

The media is discussed in the panel of editors-in-chief, in which the editors-in-chief participate Riikka Räisänen from above, Laura Saarikoski from Helsingin Sanomat, Jussi Kärki About economic life and Jouni Kemppainen About the future of the countryside.

We show the following discussions on hs.fi:

11:15 a.m: The climate is heating up and nature is disappearing. What is the situation right now?

At 1:15 p.m: The future of the built environment – ​​Finland in 2050

At 14:05: Chief editors on the bench

At 15:35: Transport of the future

At 4:15 p.m: Presidential candidates face off

The Talk Helsinki discussion event takes place in Helsinki in the Tokoinranta Huvila tent and Huvilanranta area on Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. You can also watch the event on site. There is free access.