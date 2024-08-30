Live broadcast | Lulu Ranne will hold her first press conference as Minister of the Interior at 11:30 a.m. – HS will broadcast live

Live broadcast|Lulu Ranne (ps) will take over the portfolio of the Minister of the Interior until the end of the year, when Mari Rantanen (ps), who handled the position, moves on to take care of her seriously ill child.

Basic Finns Minister of Transport and Communications Lulu Wrist will also be appointed as the Minister of the Interior at the Government Council session starting at 11 a.m. today.

After the session, starting around 11:30, Ranne will also hold his first press conference as Minister of the Interior. At the event, the media will also have the opportunity to ask Rantie questions. HS will show the event live.

Wrist will also take over the portfolio of the Minister of the Interior until the end of the year.

Since the beginning of the government’s term, the minister of the interior has been a member of Rante’s party Mari Rantanen.

However, Rantanen will ask to resign from his position on Friday, because his child has a sudden serious illness.

However, Rantanen has said that he supports Rannet in his task, and in addition, Rantanen’s special assistants will remain at the Ministry of the Interior to support Rannet.

Rantanen and the chairman of the party Riikka Purra have said that the situation does not affect the promotion of the Ministry of the Interior’s projects in any way.