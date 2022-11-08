Live broadcast | Kristersson and Erdoğan discuss NATO in Ankara – press conference underway

The Turkish expert reminds that until now President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan himself has only communicated his dissatisfaction with Sweden. That’s why the change would already be if he saw reasons for satisfaction in Sweden’s actions.

Harsh

Let’s hear it Positive messages about Finland’s and Sweden’s NATO membership? Will Sweden make more concessions to Turkey in the hope of that?

This will be monitored on Tuesday, when the Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson visits Turkey to meet the president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Kristersson arrived at the presidential palace in Ankara after four hours Finnish time. The reception with military bands and salute shots was quite grand.

HS will show a live broadcast of the press conference organized after the meeting.

Turkish expert Özgür Ünlühisarcıklı believed before the meeting that the discussions will now take place in a more positive atmosphere than before: the tone of the new Swedish government has been interpreted as more positive towards Turkey’s demands, which has also been reflected in the tone of the Turkish administration.

Ünlühisarcıklı works as the director of the Ankara office of the German Marshall Fund think tank.

Özgür Ünlühisarcıklı

He estimates that a message might be heard from the leaders of Turkey and Sweden that even though the process is not finished, there is light at the end of the tunnel.

This would already be a step forward, because such a message has not been heard from Erdoğan before. He has emphasized that he is not satisfied with Sweden’s actions, especially in the fight against terrorism.

“But if we hear from him [Erdoğanilta]that he is actually satisfied with what has been achieved and that he is now convinced that soon we will be able to ratify – I believe that is the best news we can get today,” says Ünlühisarcıklı.

He reminds us that usually similar high-level meetings are not organized if there is nothing to report.

“ “My assessment is that he does not [Erdoğan] actually don’t want to prolong this any longer.”

Before With Kristersson’s visit, Sweden has tried to strongly emphasize its desire to satisfy Turkey’s concerns regarding the fight against terrorism.

Foreign minister Tobias Billström clearly distanced himself from the YPG and PYD Kurdish organizations in an interview with Swedish radio. In Turkey, the message was received positively.

Erdoğan’s spokesman Fahrett’s Altun wrote an opinion piece in Aftonbladet, in which, for example, he did not separately highlight Turkey’s long-demanded extradition of suspects for terrorist crimes from Sweden to Turkey.

In Sweden and Finland, however, Billström’s speech sparked a discussion about the fact that Sweden is already bending too much to Turkey’s demands.

Read more: Turkey made a relaxing opening in Sweden: only two demands

YPG is the Syrian Kurdish fighting organization and the PYD is its political branch. Turkey considers both of these to be terrorist organizations, as does the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, the PKK. The PKK is classified as a terrorist organization in the EU and the US, unlike the YPG and PYD.

In the so-called memorandum of understanding signed in Madrid, Finland and Sweden have both committed to not supporting the PYD.

Therefore, Billström’s statement was not a dramatic turn, but it was a stronger statement than before.

It was also a change in relation to the line that Sweden had before the Madrid meeting in supporting the Kurds.

Sweden told under the visit also that it gives 10 million kroner, or just under one million euros, to the NATO National Voluntary Fund (VNCF) for supporting terrorism.

Ünlühisarcıklı does not believe that Turkey would ratify Finland and Swedish memberships at least before the new year. One of the reasons for this is also that the legislative calendar is very full in Turkey.

However, he does not see Turkey prolonging the issue until next summer’s elections. Otherwise, the pressure on Turkey would increase too much. Hungary will probably ratify the membership very soon, and then Turkey will be the last one left.

“My assessment is that he does not [Erdoğan] actually don’t want to prolong this any longer. He wants something that he can show Turkish voters as a success,” says Ünlühisarcıklı.

According to him, Turkey would hardly ratify Finland’s membership without Sweden, unless Finland itself wants it.

Expert considers that it would be sufficient for Erdoğan to either have some kind of demonstrable policy change in Finland and Sweden, which could be presented as the merit of a strong leader.

Alternatively, Erdoğan may not ratify the membership, and as pressure on Turkey mounts, he may present himself as the only leader capable of standing up to the West to advance Turkish interests.

In terms of concrete actions, the extradition requests that Turkey has put forward a lot are difficult to implement, because in them Finland and Sweden have committed to comply with their legal procedures and the principles of the rule of law.

Among other possible steps, Ünlühisarcıklı highlights not only intervening in the activities of terrorist organizations with legal measures, but also, for example, intervening in fundraising and recruitment of organizations operating close to terrorist organizations. In addition, the public display of symbols of terrorist organizations can be interfered with. There was a lot of discussion about this in Turkey because of the incidents seen in Sweden.

Dagens Nyheter last told on Tuesday about the case where a representative of Kristersson’s party appeared with the PKK flag in the background some years ago.