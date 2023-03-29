Wednesday, March 29, 2023
Live broadcast | King Charles III visits Germany – Live broadcast around 3pm

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 29, 2023
in World Europe
0
Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla are visiting Germany for a few days.

Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla are visiting Germany for a few days.

Britain’s king Charles III starts his first state visit as king and queen consort on Wednesday Camilla’s with. The couple will visit Germany for a few days.

The state visit includes, among other things, a reception at the famous Brandenburg Gate in Berlin and a speech in the German parliament, the Bundestag. The royal couple also visit World War II memorials.

HS shows live coverage of the trip by Reuters in this article. The broadcast starts around 3 p.m.

Charles’s and Queen Consort Camilla’s state visit has been interpreted as Britain’s willingness to strengthen post-Brexit relations with the EU’s leading states.

Originally, the state visit was supposed to start in France, but this part of the trip was postponed due to widespread protests in the country.

