Live broadcast | In France, there were protests due to the plan to raise the retirement age

in France about a million people are expected to take part in demonstrations today against the plan to raise the retirement age. In addition to demonstrations, plans to raise the retirement age are opposed with strikes in schools, train transport and oil refineries, for example.

The strikes are significantly disrupting, for example, train and air traffic in France, as well as Paris metro traffic. In the western city of Nantes, emotions heated up already in the early afternoon, and the police used tear gas to subdue the protesters, a cameraman at the news agency AFP reported.

The like strikes and demonstrations have already been organized twice before since the president Emmanuel Macron announced the raising of the retirement age. According to trade unions, there are still more protests to come if Macron’s government does not withdraw from its plan.

Last week, about 1.3 million people participated in the protests. The protests have been the biggest in France since the then president Nicolas Sarkozy last tried to raise the retirement age in 2010.

On Monday, the French parliament began a debate on raising the retirement age from 62 to 64. Two-thirds of French people oppose the plan.