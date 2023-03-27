Live broadcast | Hungary voted for Finland’s NATO membership

Turkey is the only remaining NATO country that has not yet ratified Finland’s NATO membership.

Hungarian the parliament voted in favor of ratifying Finland’s NATO membership. Only six parliamentarians from the 199-seat parliament voted against membership. They belonged to the far-right Kotimaamme liike opposition party (MHM).

In his closing speech, the State Secretary Tamás Menczer stated that the countries on the side of peace in Europe are in the minority.

“We are on the side of peace as long as [ Viktor ] Orbán is leading the country,” he said.

Hungary had time to change the date of the NATO ratification vote several times. It announced Monday’s voting day after Turkey said the other week that it would ratify Finland’s membership.

Hungarian the parliament discussed Finland’s NATO membership on Monday evening after the budget negotiations. Sweden’s position also came up in the discussion.

The second speaker of Hungary’s ruling party Fidesz said the party also supports Sweden’s membership. However, there was no vote on Sweden’s fate on Monday.

In recent days, the members of the Hungarian government have expressed their displeasure that Finland and Sweden, the current president of the EU Council, have criticized the problems of democracy and the rule of law in Hungary.

Hungary has said many times that it is not going to be the last country to ratify the NATO memberships of Finland and Sweden. The only other remaining country with missing ratifications is Turkey.

The Foreign Affairs Committee of the Turkish Parliament approved Finland’s NATO membership on Thursday. The matter is expected to be considered by the Turkish Parliament in the near future.

Finland the ratification schedule of Sweden, which applied for NATO membership at the same time, is still open.

Turkey has announced that it is not yet ready to ratify Sweden’s membership because the country has not yet progressed sufficiently in the matters agreed upon in the tripartite document between Turkey, Sweden and Finland.

Hungary plans to ratify only Finland’s membership on Monday.