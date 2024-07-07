Sunday, July 7, 2024
Live broadcast | Huge sailing ships leave gray Helsinki – IS’s live broadcast in progress

July 7, 2024
in World Europe
Live broadcast | Huge sailing ships leave gray Helsinki – IS's live broadcast in progress
The big sailing ships stayed in Helsinki for a few days as part of The Tall Ships Races event.

The Tall Ships Races The sailing ships that participated in the event leave Helsinki and head towards Tallinn. The event, which ends on Sunday, started on Thursday in Helsinki.

HS shows the departure of large sailing ships on IS’s live broadcast.

The sailing ships started leaving in the afternoon. Weather permitting, a parade of ships will be held, where you can admire the boats in a common procession.

The Tall Ships Races is an international competition for large sailing ships. Helsinki was one of this year’s host ports. In addition to Helsinki, there were two other host ports in Finland, Turku and Mariehamn.

Helsingin Sanomat is a partner of The Tall Ships Races.

