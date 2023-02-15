Live broadcast | HS tests party chairmen on nature and climate – live broadcast today at 6 p.m

What solutions do the party leaders have for the fate of humanity and Finland? Election exam conducted by HS in Sanomatalo and live on HS.fi.

Newspaper house It is organized at Mediator today on Wednesday, February 15, an election exam focusing on climate and nature.

The chairpersons of eight parliamentary parties will participate in the election exam Sanna Marin (s.d.), Riikka Purra (ps), Petteri Orpo (cook), Annika Saarikko (center), Maria Ohisalo (green), Lee Andersson (left), Anders Adlercreutz (r) and Sari Essayah (kd).

Climate crisis, loss of nature and overconsumption of natural resources are all connected, because loss of nature accelerates the climate crisis – and global warming in turn accelerates loss of nature.

Deforestation should be stopped in Finland by 2030 and Finland’s carbon neutrality achieved in 2035.

Read more: Finnish version of the famous nature report: Energy tax for burning wood, pictures of farm animals on food packages

The next parliament, which will be elected in April, is therefore very much on guard.

What solutions do the different parties offer to the questions of the fate of humanity and Finland?

The election exam asks, among other things, whether it is possible to stop overspending without making life miserable. Should forest protection be increased or the forest law reformed? How is the Baltic Sea saved?

In what direction should Finland’s agriculture and energy system be developed in order for them to be both sustainable and self-sufficient?

What actions must be taken in Finland to adapt to the consequences of climate change?

Election exam takes place at 18:00 at Sanomatalo’s Mediator.

You can come and watch the exam on site or you can follow it live from HS.fi or the HS application.

The organizers of the exam are the international environmental organization WWF, the Confederation of Finnish Business (EK) and the Finnish Independence Fund (Sitra). Helsingin Sanomat is responsible for the content of the exam: the presidents are tested by HS journalists Marko Junkkari and Petja Pelli.