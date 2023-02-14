Live broadcast | How does the EU begin to guide the public finances of the member states? Saariko’s press conference is about to begin

In November, the Commission presented a new, more member-state-specific approach.

Brussels

EU countries the finance ministers met in Brussels on Tuesday to discuss, among other things, the rules of the EU’s financial policy and the effects of Russia’s war of aggression on the EU’s economy and financial markets.

Finland is represented at the meeting by the Minister of Finance Annika Saarikko (center). HS will show his press conference after the meeting in Brussels around 16:00.

During the meeting, Saarik has a one-on-one meeting with the EU Economic Commissioner by Paolo Gentiloni with.

Commission presented last November how it would reform the way in which it now guides the economic policies of member states. The member states have since considered from their own point of view whether the reform is in line with their wishes.

Sweden, the current presidency, is trying to get the Council’s, i.e. the member states’, position on the reform in March, when the Commission could issue its own legislative proposal in March–April.

The fiscal policy of the member countries is regulated by the growth and stability agreement, which sets limits on the amount of public debt. The agreement was temporarily put on the shelf until the end of this year, because most of the member countries had to take on a lot of debt to cope with the increased government spending due to the pandemic.

When this exemption clause of the growth and stability agreement expires, the intention is that the new control system will enter into force at the same time.

Basic pillars will remain: the budget deficit of the member country must not exceed three percent of the gross domestic product. In addition, the public debt must be less than 60 percent in relation to the member country’s gross domestic product.

Instead the control method changes. The member state makes a longer than current four-year plan for its finances and prepares its annual budgets based on it.

The Commission monitors the member country’s economy with the member country-specific net spending profile calculated from public expenditures. It is set so that the debt level, which has become too high, starts to collapse. The Commission would negotiate with the member country bilaterally about the plan and also about how the member country intends to adjust its public finances and what kind of reforms and investments it intends to make.

The approach would be member country-specific, i.e. similar to when recovery plans are made after the pandemic.

The national economic plan approved by the EU Commission and other member states would bind national annual budgets for at least four years. Member countries could apply for a longer adjustment period if they commit to significant structural reforms and investments