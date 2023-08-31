Live broadcast | How can the Baltic Sea be saved? HS will broadcast the Baltic Sea Day debates live from 12 o’clock

What can we do to prevent the loss of nature at sea? And how to face the sea in me? Among other things, answers to these questions will be sought in the Baltic Sea Day discussions.

Baltic Sea Day is a holiday started by the John Nurminen Foundation in honor of the sea. During the day, there are various events and adventures.

Helsingin Sanomat broadcasts Baltic Sea Day’s Helsinki Talks debates live from Espa’s stage from 12:00 to 18:00. You can follow the broadcast in this article.

The cultural producer of Espa’s stage hosts the event Laura Pyrrö.

The event opened by the general secretary of Kulta ry Rosa Meriläinen moderated discussion where the panelists answer the audience’s questions about the Baltic Sea. The panelists are a member of parliament and a city councilor Mai Kiveläauthor-screenwriter Markus Leikola and director of pilotage at Finnpilot Pilotage Oy Sanna Sonninen.

At 12:30 Helsingin Sanomat reporter Petja Pelli moderates a discussion in which questions related to nature cover are considered. The subject will be discussed by a special expert from the John Nurminen Foundation Miina MäkiNature Conservation Manager of Metsähallitus Nature Services Anu Riihimäki and Ålandsbanken’s Director of Communications Crista Hietala.

Harri Kuusijärvi accordion and live electronic music performances start at 1:30 p.m. and 2:45 p.m.

Environmental activism will be discussed at 1:45 p.m. The discussion is moderated by a cultural reporter Siskotulikki Toijonen. The docent of musicology and the university lecturer of the University of Helsinki will participate in the discussion Juha Torvinen and a Helsinki-based composer, sound artist and sound designer working with ecology Ville Aslak Raasakka.

At 3 p.m., we will think about how to find the sea for yourself. “How to face the sea in me?” – the discussion is moderated by Helsingin Sanomat’s editorial manager Talk about Sarhimaa. Artists are involved in the discussion Anna Nykyri and Kaisu KoivistoPsychotherapist Maaret Kalliohaving sailed around the world Ari Huusela and CEO of the John Nurminen Foundation Annamari Arrakoski-Engardt.

Musicians Samuli Kosminen, Jusu Berghäll and Suomenlinna’s children perform the Merimelu performance at 3:45 p.m.

At 4 p.m., the herring market, fishing and wild fish will be discussed. The discussion was moderated by John Nurminen Foundation’s communications expert Maija Soljanlahti. The panelists are a fisheries expert for recreational fishermen Janne Rautanenresearcher at the Institute of Health and Welfare Riikka Airaksinen and CEO of Hailia Nordic Michaela Lindström.

In the last discussion at 5 p.m., the security of the Baltic Sea will be discussed. The editor-in-chief of Helsingin Sanomat, who worked as the Baltic Sea correspondent, will participate in the discussion Jussi Niemeläinenwho has written about the Baltic countries, among others, for Helsingin Sanomat and Suomen Kuvalehti Kaja Kunnas and worked as Baltic Sea, Baltic and Russian correspondent for STT and Yle Marjo Näkki.