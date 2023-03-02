Thursday, March 2, 2023
Live broadcast | How are refugees from Ukraine helped to settle in Finland? Ministerial press conference at 8:30

March 2, 2023
in World Europe
The government’s responsible ministers will tell at the press conference how preparations have been made for Ukrainians to move to municipalities.

March since the beginning, i.e. since Wednesday, thousands of Ukrainians who fled the war have been able to apply for a place of residence in Finland. Kotikunta can be applied for after they have stayed in Finland for a year.

After receiving a residence permit, refugees from Ukraine move from the reception services to the services of the municipalities and welfare areas, as well as to the compulsory education.

On Thursday, the government’s responsible ministers will hold a press conference on the situation of Ukrainians in Finland. The event will discuss how preparations have been made for moving to municipalities and how refugees from Ukraine are supported and helped to settle in Finland.

The Minister of the Interior will speak at the press conference Krista Mikkonen (green), Minister of Municipalities Sirpa Paatero (sd), Minister of Labour Tuula Haatainen (sd) and the Minister of Education Lee Andersson (left).

HS shows the press conference starting at 8:30 live in this story.

