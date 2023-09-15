Live broadcast | Hawaii’s Kīlauea volcano erupts for the third time in the same year

The Kīlauea shield volcano is one of the most active volcanoes in the world. The ongoing eruption began on Sunday afternoon local time.

In Hawaii The Kīlauea volcano continues to erupt for the sixth day. Kīlauea began erupting Sunday afternoon local time. The news agencies Reuters and AFP reported on the matter, among others.

Located on the island of Hawaii, Kīlauea is a 1,277 meter high shield volcano. It is one of the most active volcanoes in the world. Kīlauea’s third eruption this year and the fifth eruption in the last four years are already underway.

In 2023, Kīlauea also erupted in January and June.

Kīlauea is within the national park area. The local authorities responsible for emergency situations announced In the X service, i.e. the former Twitter, that the lava does not threaten communities. However, officials warned that the eruptions release volcanic particles and gases that can cause breathing problems for those exposed to them.