Live broadcast | Havis Amanda is being moved – the operation has progressed to lift the statue

One of the city’s most important landmarks will be moved for at least a year for a thorough repair. The transfer operation started early in the morning on Wednesday.

On holiday the legalized, beloved female figure disappears from the street scene for at least a year.

The fountain in need of a complete renovation and its surroundings will be repaired, and the beautiful female figure in the middle and the sea lions will be taken to the conservators of Helsinki Art Museum Ham for restoration.

The goal of the thorough repair is to repair cracks and holes in the bronze, patina the statue, correct the tilt of the sculpture and strengthen the structure of the pedestal of the female figure.

The transfer operation started early on Wednesday morning. It is difficult to predict how long it will take to remove the statue and move it for transport, because the statue itself is quite old.

Ville Vallgren’s designed by the fountain was presented to the people of Helsinki in 1908.

Statue has experienced hard times both in the windy sea climate and as the center of folk celebrations.

In addition to the statue, the pool and foundations will also be renovated, and the depressions in the square’s surface will be repaired.

The square will be fenced off as a construction site. According to the preliminary estimate, the work will last until August 2024. The duration of the repair will be affected by the structures found underground and possible archaeological finds.

